68th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Best Actors, Gangubai Kathiawadi Wins Best Film

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 was held at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai last night. Hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, the star-studded event was graced by celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Hina Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, and many more. The event honoured the best performances and films released in 2022, including highly acclaimed movies such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, The Kashmir Files, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Badhaai Do, among others. After a long wait, the winners of the prestigious Filmfare Awards 2023 have been announced.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Winners List

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics’): Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics’): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics’): Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for JugJugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichüsa for Anek

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Lifetime Achievement Award - Prem Chopra

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue: Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Kavita Seth for Rangisari from JugJugg Jeeyo

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent - Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX - DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing - Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design - Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score - Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography - Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action - Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Mark your calendars for the dazzling Filmfare Awards ceremony, set to be aired on Colors at 9 PM on April 28, 2023.

