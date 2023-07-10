72 Hoorain Box Office Collection: Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir Starrer Struggles On Day 3; Mints Rs 47 Lakh

72 Hoorain starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles has been in the news ahead of its release. The film was released directly to theatres as many controversies were going on around it. But looks like it has not been performing well at the box office. It has managed to earn Rs 47 Lakh on its third release.

Directed by national award winner director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film has barely managed to collect Rs 1 crore. As India Today mentions in its reports, the film earned Rs 0.35 crore on its first day. On Day 2, the controversial film minted Rs 0.45 crore. On July 9 it earned 47 lakh. The film saw an overall occupancy of 12.35 per cent in the Hindi belt. To note, the film is based on how terrorist organisation leaders persuade Muslim youngsters to wage jihad against non-muslims and murder them by promising Jannat. The film also features Rashed Naz, Ashok Pathak and Saru Maini in prominent roles.

It is worth noting that 72 Hoorain premiered at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it was included in the Indian Panorama section and received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. The film is set to hit the cinemas on July 7.

Recently, a complaint has been filed against the movie before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial. The complaint also as the censor board to review its certification given to 72 Hoorain. The Complainant claimed that the film includes content that maligns the image of the Muslim community, thereby promoting communal discrimination. Besides this, the Complainant also stated that it is disheartening to witness a continuous trend in the Bollywood industry where religion is targeted for the sole purpose of earning monetary profit. “This practice is highly detrimental to our society and fosters an environment of religious prejudice and disharmony," the complaint mentioned.

However, the Complainant also explained that while it is important to respect the principles of freedom of speech and expression, it is equally important to ensure that these rights are not misused to propagate hatred or harm any religious community.