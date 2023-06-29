72 Hoorain Is Not Against Any Religion, Says Co-Producer Ashok Pandit

The trailer for the film 72 Hoorain, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, was released on Wednesday, despite being rejected by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

This decision has sparked concerns about creative freedom and censorship within the film industry. During a press conference, the film’s producer, Ashok Pandit, questioned the contradiction within the censor board’s demands.

“We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and deals with terrorism," Pandit stated.

Co-producer Gulab Singh Tanwar also emphasised that films reflect society and have a significant impact on it. He expressed concern, mentioning that films like 72 Hoorain aim to depict the true state of society and provide guidance.

Tanwar further shared that when he met director Sanjay, who was preparing for the film at the time, he felt like his wish had come true.

Previously, Ashok Pandit had informed that the CBFC had asked the team to remove a scene featuring the feet of a dead body and a reference to the Quran from the trailer. As a result of the CBFC’s decision, the trailer was released digitally on YouTube instead of at a PVR, and the launch event took place at The Club in Andheri, Mumbai.

However, the CBFC has given approval for the theatrical release of 72 Hoorain. Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rashed Naz, Ashok Pathak, and Saru Maini portray pivotal roles. 72 Hoorain is scheduled for theatrical release on July 7.