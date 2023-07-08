72 Hoorain Producer Ashok Pandit Gets Police Protection After Receiving Death Threats

72 Hoorain was finally released in theatres on July 7. After the Censor Board refused to certify the film’s trailer, the makers released it on the digital platform on June 28, sparking debates around the creative freedom and censorship issue. Now after its theatrical release, the producers have asked for security. The request was made after they received death threats. In a video posted on Twitter, police personnel were seen outside the residence of 72 Hoorain’s co-producer Ashok Pandit, who has been at the centre of this controversy due to his bold remarks against terrorism. In the video, it can be seen that a couple of police officers are present inside and outside the building of his house, keeping an eye out for any possible mishap.

“Police personnel deployed at the residence and office of filmmaker Ashoke Pandit after he reportedly received threats over his film 72 Hoorain.” wrote ANI while posting the video on Twitter.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police personnel deployed at the residence and office of filmmaker Ashoke Pandit after he reportedly received threats over his film 72 Hoorain. pic.twitter.com/JED6esVDNt— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

During an interview with ETimes, Ashok Pandit said that he has been receiving death threat calls while he was promoting his film. In response to this, he wrote a letter to Mumbai Police for security, as the film was going to be released on July 7. “The film condemns terrorism and keeps an eye on the country’s enemies. I thank Mumbai Police for their security. I am sure people will go to theatres and support us to fight terrorism.” he said.

He further said that this is a matter of concern for the whole country and he is not afraid of any death threats. Ashok Pandit further claimed that he has been fighting terrorism for the last 35 years in Kashmir. He also reminded the media that apart from him, the director of the movie Sanjay Pooran Singh is also receiving death threats over this film.

72 Hoorain is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh and written by Anil Panday. The film stars Saru Maini, Pawan Malhotra, Mukesh Agrohari, and Narottam Bain in lead roles. The movie has been released in English and 10 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.