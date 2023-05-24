777 Charlie Director Kiranraj K's Next Is Horror Comedy With A 'Logical Take': Reports

One of the budding directors from Kannada cinema Kiranraj K made his directorial debut with 777 Charlie in 2022. His first attempt at direction turned out to be extremely successful, and ever since then, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for his next project. Given that his primary venture was such a huge triumph, the expectations from his second film are sky-high.

Kiranraj K has already commenced work on his next project, touted to be a horror comedy-fantasy adventure. Talking about his next, the director revealed that the film is not going to be a typical horror comedy and will have a logical take on the genre. The filmmaker has done a lot of research for the untitled drama, which is expected to be made on a lavish budget, as per reports.

He further aspired to make this a bilingual film with dubbed versions in multiple languages. The pre-production work for the drama is currently underway, the reports added. The director further has a few other stories in the works. Kiranraj K also wishes to include a lot of realistic elements in the subject of his forthcoming drama.

Now, let us shift our focus to 777 Charlie. A labrador dog accompanied Rakshit Shetty, the actor, as the protagonist of the film, along with Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Aniruddh Roy in other key roles. The film talks about the heart-melting tale of the unique bond between a simple factory worker and a stray dog.

Produced by GS Gupta, and Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios, Nobin Paul has scored the music for this highly-appreciated drama. While Arvind S. Kashyap has cranked the camera for the movie, Pratheek Shetty has taken care of the editing. Released in the cinema halls on 10th June 2022, the adventure comedy garnered a lot of praise from all across.

The 13th edition of the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival has also honoured Kiranraj K with the Best Director award.