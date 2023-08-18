7,880 Advance Tickets Of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer King Of Kotha Sold In 24 Hours

Dulquer Salmaan’s fans are currently enjoying his performance in Netflix film Guns And Gulaab alongside Rajkumar Rao. And they are also eagerly waiting for King Of Kotha ever since the trailer of the film was released. Dulquer’s upcoming film is set to hit the cinemas on August 24, on the occasion of Onam.

As per the reports, the advance tickets for the film that were opened in some cinemas got sold out at a rapid speed. According to Film Industry tracker AB George, BookMyShow reported an impressive sale of 7,880 tickets within 24 hours of the opening of the advance booking.

Sharing the screenshot from the booking app, the entertainment tracker wrote, “Dulquer Salmaan’s Onam release King Of Kotha advance booking opened in a few stations and good response from all the corners. Book My Show- 7880 tickets sold in last 24 Hours…And already many fans shows are Full, excellent opening on the card (sic)."

King Of Kotha’s story revolves around Raju, a former footballer who turned into a gangster to protect his hometown, Kotha and its residents. The film which promises to deliver a riveting cinematic experience also has a little love story between Dulquer and Aishwarya Lekshmi who is the leading lady of the film, amid all the action and drama. The film is studded with an ensemble cast including Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Prasanna, Chemban Vinod Jose and others.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy and written by Abhilash N Chandran, the film is jointly financed by Wayfarer Films and Zed Studios. The cinematography has been handled by Nimish Ravi and the soundtrack has been composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman. The two songs from the film’s album have already garnered love from the audience. King of Kotha boasts a substantial budget of Rs 50 crore and will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.