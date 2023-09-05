8 Films Featuring This Actor Have Been Sent As Official Entries For Oscars

It is a big achievement for any actor’s career when his film gets nominated for an Oscar. There are many Indian actors like Kamal Haasan and Aamir Khan whose films have been selected as official entries for the Academy Awards. But do you know that in spite of these popular actors, there is one actor who tops the list when it comes to the number of films sent as official entries to the Oscars?

This actor’s eight films have been officially sent to the Oscars, yet he does not hit the headlines more often. He is none other than actor, music composer, singer and set designer Raghubir Yadav who works predominantly in Hindi films. Although his films don’t create records at the box office whenever the actor appears on the screen, he touches people’s hearts.

Raghubir Yadav’s Salaam Bombay!, Rudaali, Bandit Queen, Earth, Lagaan, Water, Peepli Live and Newton are included in the list of films sent as official entries for the Oscars. Of these, Salaam Bombay! and Lagaan were nominated in the Best Foreign Film category. Water was sent as Canada’s official entry to the Oscars, while the remaining seven were sent from India.

On the work front, Raghubir Yadav made his film debut in 1985 with Massey Sahib in which he played the titular role. For his first film, the actor also bagged two International awards as Best Actor. After this, he was seen in many milestone films in the following decades. Raghubir Yadav is one of the few Indian actors to have received the Silver Peacock Best Actor Award at the International Film Festival of India. His most acclaimed role was as the drug-addicted “Chillum" in Salaam Bombay! (1988). Yadav has also performed as an actor and singer in over 70 plays and about 2,500 shows.

He was recently seen in the Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film Kathal. The movie was written by Ashok Mishra, directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and was released on Netflix. It was backed jointly by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala and Neha Saraf in important roles.