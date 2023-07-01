80-foot-long Cutouts Of Mari Selvaraj, Udhayanidhi Stalin At Theatres Despite Court Order

Despite the Madras High Court’s prohibition on the installation of cutouts for living leaders or celebrities, two 80-foot-long cutouts of actor and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and film director Mari Selvaraj were placed in front of a theatre complex ahead of their movie Maamannan’s release. This situation raises concerns regarding compliance with the court’s ruling and the practice of displaying such cutouts for public figures.

In the case of the flex banners celebrating Udhayanidhi and Selvaraj being put up without permission near Ram and Muthu Ram Theatres in Udaiyarpatti near Tirunelveli junction in Tamil Nadu, there appears to be a discrepancy regarding the authority granting permission. Initially, the police arrived at the scene and instructed the workers to take down the banners. However, despite this, the workers proceeded to erect a 75-foot-tall scaffolding to install the cutouts.

According to Corporation Commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy, the police had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) against the installation of the cutouts. However, they maintain that it was the Corporation that granted permission. This conflicting information raises questions about the decision-making process and the responsibility for overseeing such installations.

A few days back, a writ petition was lodged with the Madras High Court requesting a prohibition on the release of Maamannan. The petitioner asserted that the movie could potentially ignite communal tensions between Thevars, a dominant community, and Devendra Kula Velalars, a Dalit community. Maamannan, featuring actors Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on Thursday.

The petitioner, Manikandan, who identifies as a member of the Thevar community, has demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revoke the censorship certificate of Maamannan and completely ban its screening. Manikandan’s contention is based on his suspicion that the film, based on the trailer and audio launch, may incite “religious fanaticism" between Thevars and Devendra Kula Velalars.

Manikandan highlighted that Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan’s director, belongs to the Devendra Kula Velalar community. He also references Selvaraj’s previous film, Karnan, which depicted a true incident involving conflicts between Thevars and Devendra Kula Velalars. In Karnan, the movie portrayed instances of police violence against Dalits who raise concerns about caste oppression and advocate for necessities like a bus stop for their village.