80 Malayalam Actors Give AMMA General Body Meet A Miss Because Of...

Many artists of the Malayalam film industry were left miffed during the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) general body meeting held on Sunday after many actors gave the programme a miss. The organisers of the annual general meet, which was held at the Gokulam Convention Center in Kochi, said that despite the date of the meeting being announced well in advance, the filming of five Malayalam films was carried out. Some of the actors could not attend the meeting due to the shooting.

More than 80 actors from the industry were left with no option but to solicit leaves from the meeting as their producers did not let them off and their shooting schedules clashed with the meet. Producers’ Association president M Ranjith was called up by AMMA president Mohanlal who expressed his displeasure about actors not being let off for just one day.

Six new members joined AMMA on Sunday during the general body meeting.

Vijayan Karanthur, Binu Pappu, Salim Bhava, Sanju Sivaram, Sreeja Ravi and Nikhila Vimal were newly inducted. However, the membership application of Sreenath Bhasi has been kept on hold and a NOC (Non-objection certificate) from other film organizations is awaited before he is inducted. As part of disciplinary action, some of the film organizations banned Bhasi. Actor Shane Nigam was also part of the decision. The film houses alleged that the behaviour of both of them was unprofessional on the sets.

A new digital ID card for all AMMA members was also launched which was handed over by President Mohanlal to Mammootty. 290 members attended the meeting which started at 11 AM. Most of the participants were female members. General Secretary Evala Babu presented the annual report and presented the figures to Treasurer Siddhi. The next annual general body meeting is scheduled for June 30 next year.