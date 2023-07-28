80-year-old Woman Goes To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva, Dances With Actress Sukanya Mone

The movie Baipan Bhari Deva has become immensely popular across Maharashtra, winning the hearts of people of all ages, from children to adults. The film’s charm even reached an 80-year-old grandmother who made her way to the theatre to watch it. During the team’s visit to Kolhapur to witness the audience’s excitement, the grandmother got the chance to meet the actors and celebrated the occasion by joyfully blowing balloons with them.

As a part of movie promotions, actress Sukanya Mone was actively engaging with the audience and the media. Interestingly, she even performed Baipan Bhari Deva’s hookstep with the 80-year-old who went to watch the movie in Kolhapur. Their lively interaction added to the excitement surrounding the film.

The video that has gone viral on social media captures the heartwarming moment when the elderly woman, dressed in a beautiful pink wooden saree (Nauvari saree) and a veil on her head, arrived at the theatre with immense excitement to watch the movie. Her enthusiasm was evident as she held Sukanya Mone’s hand and started blowing balloons together. This heartwarming interaction between the woman and the actress has touched the hearts of many.

The movie Baipan Bhari Deva, directed by Kedar Shinde, has become a major sensation in Marathi cinema, reaching new heights of success. In just 24 days since its release, the film has surpassed the Rs 65 crore mark, making it the first Marathi film to achieve such immense success in a short span.

The movie revolves around the story of six sisters, portrayed by veteran actresses including Rohini Hattangadi, Sukanya Mone, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, Vandana Gupte and Deepa Parab, who have all delivered remarkable performances in their respective roles. The film’s captivating storyline and stellar cast have been pivotal in its resounding success.

Even after the release, the film’s promotion continues to be in full swing. To celebrate the success, the entire team has embarked on a tour to Devdarshan at significant locations.