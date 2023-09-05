800 The Movie Trailer: Madhurr Mittal Slips Into Muttiah Muralitharan's Shoes To Tell His Story

800 The Movie Trailer: Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic, titled 800 The Movie, is all set to release and the trailer has been released. The trailer of the movie, which is based on the life events of the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer, was launched by legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. The trailer showed actor Madhurr Mittal, best known for his role in the Oscar-award winning film Slumdog Millionaire, essaying the role of the spinner.

Muralitharan is a Tamilian by birth and is married to a resident of Chennai. The film will explore his professional and personal life. However, the movie is titled 800 in the honour of the 800 test wickets he has taken.

Watch the trailer below:

The teaser was released on Monday, which gave a glimpse at Muralitharan’s journey and remarkable career. The teaser gave a glimpse of one of the first titles he had received, ‘Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year,’ and the trying times he experienced while the political climate impacted Sri Lanka.

Previously, Vijay Sethupathi was roped in to the play the role of Muralitharan. However, there was a massive backlash over the Tamil actor essaying the role of the cricketer who is believed to have supported Sri Lanka during the LTTE civil war. Sethupathi eventually backed out of the project.

At the time of Sethupathi’s exit, Muralitharan issued a statement regarding his exit. “I understand that Vijay Sethupathi is facing a lot of pressure from a few people. I do not want a celebrated actor like him facing trouble because of people who misunderstood me. I do not want Vijay Sethupathi to face any problem in future. Hence, I am asking him to opt out of this biopic," he said. Madhurr Mittal replaced Sethupathi. The shooting for the movie was shot in India, Sri Lanka, England, Australia and others.