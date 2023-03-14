Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was in the spotlight in 2021 after he had arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, during the Mumbai cruise drugs raid. Aryan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court after 26 days in police custody. Sameer was removed from the case amid allegations of corruption against him. He was transferred to Chennai.

Now, Sameer Wankhede’s name is again making headlines after reports that film producer Zeeshan Ahmad and a former television journalist have teamed up for a biopic on him. As stated in the media portal Amar Ujala, television journalist Nidhi has been included to write parts of the film. She had interviewed with Sameer and a major chunk of this biopic will be based on that conversation. Writer Pritam Jha has also been reportedly entrusted with the responsibility of transcribing that interview. Another writer Deepak Kingrani is on board to write the Sameer Wankhede biopic, as per reports.

But what about the cast and crew of the film? According to reports, they will be finalised after the script of the film is completed. Reportedly, producers are planning to finalise one of the big actors in the Hindi film industry to essay the role of Sameer. However, details about this and other cast members will only be disclosed after the script gets finalised. Apart from these details, no other information has been revealed about the biopic. Neither Sameer nor his wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede has divulged any details about the film on social media.

Cine buffs will be looking forward to knowing whether the biopic talks about the allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede or not. Sameer was accused by one of NCB’s independent witnesses of taking Rs 8 crore as a bribe in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case. On October 27, 2021, Mumbai Police appointed an ACP-level officer to investigate the allegations levelled against Sameer. He was eventually transferred to the Director General of Taxpayers’ Services (DGTS) in Chennai because of a “shoddy" investigation in connection with the case.

Read all the Latest Movies News here