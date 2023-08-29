'A Cinematic Feast': Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad On Suriya-starrer Kanguva

Prominent Tamil actor-producer Suriya is currently in the limelight for his highly anticipated film Kanguva, directed by Siva. Adding to the excitement, music composer Devi Sri Prasad recently divulged intriguing details about the movie in a media interaction, sparking a viral buzz.

Devi Sri Prasad shared his insights, saying, “Kanguva is set to be a grand treat for fans. Having witnessed two scenes from the film, I was left in awe. Suriya’s performance has reached an unparalleled level." He further emphasised, “Kanguva will undoubtedly be a cinematic feast for movie enthusiasts."

Previously, producer G. Dhananjayan shed light on the film’s premise, clarifying, “Kanguva will incorporate historical elements, but they will not dominate the entire narrative. The movie primarily revolves around an entertaining storyline set in contemporary Goa."

Notably, a sneak peek of Kanguva was unveiled recently, garnering an enthusiastic response from audiences and subsequently elevating the movie’s anticipation. With the glimpse resonating strongly among Suriya’s ardent followers, production-distribution banner Studio Green extended the excitement by releasing the glimpse with English audio on the Saregama Music YouTube channel. This move allows English-speaking audiences worldwide to partake in the impending action-packed extravaganza.

Diving into the film’s specifics, Kanguva is a Tamil-language period action drama, scripted by Adi Narayana. The venture is a collaborative effort between K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, operating under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The cinematic ensemble features Suriya essaying five distinct roles, with Disha Patani and Bobby Deol marking their Tamil debuts. The star-studded cast also includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash.

Kanguva heralds the maiden collaboration between Suriya and director Siva, celebrated for his blockbuster creations such as Siruthai (2011), Viswasam (2019), and Annaatthe (2021). The film is poised to be Suriya’s 42nd venture in a leading role. Behind the camera, the cinematography is helmed by Vetri Palanisamy, while editing duties are undertaken by Nishadh Yusuf.

According to credible sources, Kanguva boasts a lavish budget of approximately Rs 300–350 crore, positioning it as one of the most financially substantial Indian films to date. The film is slated for a theatrical release in early 2024, available in both 2D and 3D formats and catering to audiences across 10 languages.