A Decade After Its Release, South Director Shashank Opens Up About Sequel Of Bachchan

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s blockbuster movie Bachchan recently completed 10 years of its release. Now the actor’s fans wonder whether a sequel is in the works.

Director Shashank, who helmed the original film, recently in an exclusive conversation with News18 Kannada, opened up about his plans for a sequel. When asked about the possibility of Bachchan 2, he responded simply saying, “Not yet." The filmmaker also extended birthday wishes to the Sudeep, saying, “As always, I wish him a very happy birthday."

Released on April 11, 2013, Bachchan was directed by Shashank and produced by Uday K Mehta under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Krupa Entertainers. The film features Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role, alongside Parul Yadav, Jagapathi Babu, Bhavana, and Tulip Joshi. The music for the film was composed by V Harikrishna. Bachchan received an international release in locations such as Dubai, Germany, Perth, Melbourne, and Adelaide. It was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi with the same title, while the Tamil version was titled Murattu Kaidhi.

The movie revolves around a real estate businessman seeking revenge against a corrupt politician who brutally murdered his wife. Kiccha Sudeep portrays the role of the vengeful businessman. Bachchan was made on a budget ranging from Rs 10 to 11 crore and grossed Rs 20 crore upon its release.

Director Shashank recently tweeted, “To all the @KicchaSudeep fans who have been requesting me to do #Bachchan2 for many years…the only way it can happen is by finding a way to convey your request unitedly to the entire team of #Bachchan."

To all the @KicchaSudeep Fans who are requesting me to do #Bachchan2 for many years…The only way it can happen is, Finding a way to convey your request unitedly to Entire team of #Bachchan@KSFA_Official@TeamKiccha@BleedForKichcha @KSFR_Official @TheKicchaTrends… pic.twitter.com/WiPkqaA5n3 — Shashank (@Shashank_dir) September 1, 2023

His tweet has garnered thousands of views and likes, with devoted fans expressing their excitement. One fan commented, “Bachchan was one of my favourite movies…Shashank’s unique direction was awesome," while another exclaimed, “Let it happen, Sir…!!! We hope that will happen soon."