'A Great Friend And A Great Actor': Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Sarath Babu

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away on May 22, 2023, in Hyderabad after battling illness for some time. The actor was undergoing treatment in the hospital and died after multiple organ failure. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition on April 20.

Several celebrities paid condolences to the late actor’s family. His good friend Kamal Haasan also paid tribute to Sarath Babu. He wrote, “A great actor and a great friend, Sarathbabu, has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. The cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him #RIPSarathBabu #SarathBabu"

Kamal Haasan and Sarath Babu worked in various films together, like Sangara Sangamam, Aalavandhan, Sattam, Idi Katha Kadu, etc.

Superstar Rajinikanth also expressed his sadness after the demise of his friend. He said that he had lost a close friend and a wonderful human being. He also added that his demise is an irreplaceable loss for the South Indian film industry.

top videos

Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan also expressed sadness. She added that the Telugu industry had lost an incredible actor who had left an indelible mark on the industry. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condoled his death and remembered his famous characters in the films.

Sarath Babu, born Satyam Babu Dixitulu, made his Telugu film debut in 1973 with Rama Rajyam and then collaborated with K Balachander in Pattina Pravesam. He rose to prominence in the veteran director’s Nizhalgal Nijamagiradhu, in which he co-starred with Kamal Haasan. Sarath Babu also acted with Rajinikanth in films like Annamalai and Muthu. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vasantha Mullai and haa role in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab as well.