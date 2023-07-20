A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Kenneth Branagh Returns As Detective Hercule Poirot In Spine-Chilling Mystery

Everything turns sinister when Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in the trailer of A Haunting In Venice. Dropped on Wednesday, the lead protagonist is captured uncovering a supernatural world where the normal rules don’t apply. In the opening scene, Kenneth’s retired detective is living a peaceful life in a glamorous city when an invitation to visit a seance catapults a series of inexplicable and eerie events. “Hercule Poirot, I found something. I’ve looked at it from every which way. I am the smartest person I ever met and I can’t figure it out, so I came to the second," says Tina Fey’s Ariadne Oliver, informing the detective about a psychic.

Kenneth Branagh seems reluctant to accept the offer but ends up visiting a haunted palazzo. With a murderer hiding in plain sight, he is pushed to unravel the mysteries behind the scary shadows and the gory disappearing figures. The detective is introduced to Michelle Yeoh’s psychic Joyce Reynolds who claims she can talk to the dead. Attempts of spotting the con in the psychic’s only begin when she channels the voice of a dead girl. A mysterious killing follows after the possessed psychic hints about a sinister murder.

To find the rational answers behind the supernatural occurring, Kenneth’s detective traps everyone inside the haunted palazzo. “Somebody is dead. No one should leave this place until I know who did it,” he says as the doors get locked. At one point, a drowning assassination attempt is made against the detective but what turns it scarier is the feature of a girl’s ghost. There’s definitely something strange about the events, however, the detective is unable to pinpoint what it is.

“Just admit that you are up against something bigger than you," Ariande tells the lead protagonist as the murder gets blamed on the ghost. But the detective maintains, “No one shall leave until I find if the living has been killed by the dead." Only time can tell if Kenneth Branagh will be able to solve the supernatural mystery

Watch the trailer here:

Just like Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, the sequel A Haunting In Venice is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel. The supernatural mystery thriller will release theatrically on September 15.