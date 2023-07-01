A Look At Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s Inspiring Life Story

Do you remember the movie Chhapaak, which starred Deepika Padukone in the lead? The movie was based on real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She is also a campaigner for the rights of acid attack victims. The movie raised awareness about how women are often subjected to brutal acid attacks. Laxmi’s story reached a wide audience. She became a known face after the movie was released. If you have watched Chhapaak, then you would already know a lot about her; but if you have not, read on.

On the occasion of her birthday today, let us introduce you to the woman who has been fighting a battle since the age of 15.

Yes, you read that right. She was subjected to an acid attack at the age of 15. In 2005, a 32-year-old man named Naeem Khan, who worked in the same neighbourhood, threw acid on her face while she was returning from the market. She lost consciousness for a while and after coming back to her senses tried to walk, but met with multiple accidents. A man named Arun Singh helped her and admitted her to the hospital. Initially, Naeem Khan was let off on bail; but after widespread protests, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Laxmi’s fate did not deny her of love though. She found a loving partner in journalist-turned-social activist Alok Dixit, with whom she fell in love, while he was raising awareness about acid attack victims. The couple started living together without marriage. “We have made the decision to stay together till the end. But by refusing to get married, we are defying society. We don’t want guests at our wedding to comment on my appearance. People value a bride’s appearance beyond all else. Therefore, we opted against holding a ceremony," Laxmi said in an interview earlier to a news portal.

Their decision to not have a legal marriage was welcomed by their families. They also have a daughter named Pihu. The couple, however, separated following differences. Laxmi has been raising Pihu alone since then.