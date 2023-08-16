A Look At Dharmendra's 'Yaadon Ki Baarat' With Aamir Khan And His Son Azad

Dharmendra made a triumphant return to the big screen after a lengthy absence with the newly released hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But the veteran star has been quite active on social media and has kept in touch with his fans by sharing glimpses of his personal life. Recently, Dharmendra met with Aamir Khan and his son Azad and posted some pictures with them on social media.

Dharmendra and his younger son, actor Bobby Deol, met Aamir Khan along with his son, Azad Rao Khan. Sharing pictures with the trio, the legendary star wrote, “Aai… Bahut hi pyaare mulaaqaat ….Aamir aur uske pyare bete ke saath… Yaadon ki Baaraat (It was lovely meeting Aamir and his lovely son… Procession of memories)."

In the pictures, Dharmendra was seen sporting a light checkered pattern shirt with a white polo cap and mustard trousers. Aamir Khan donned an all-black look with a neat moustache and black framed glasses. Bobby Deol was seen in a black sweatshirt and lounge pants. On the other hand, young Azad was wearing a solid beige T-shirt and printed shorts.

Dharmendra’s fans were quite excited to see a glimpse of their favourite star. One of them wrote, “Bhaut pyaaari pics paaji….who can forget your role in Yaadon ki Baraat….Still fresh in everyone’s heart." While another complimented him on his looks, saying, “This attire of yours, Dharamji, suits you best, looking energetic n much younger… Love You."

In Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the legendary actor played Kanwal Lund, the grandfather of the titular character Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Dharmendra will play a crucial role in Dinesh Vijan’s forthcoming untitled romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The portal stated that the legendary actor is playing Shahid’s grandfather in the project, which is currently in the final phases of production. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is on a break from acting and was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. According to the report, Aamir Khan is expected to make a big comeback shortly with an upcoming biography helmed by acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani.