A Look At Jr NTR And Lakshmi Pranathi's Fairytale Wedding

Actor Jr NTR is one of the most recognisable names in Telugu cinema’s illustrious history. He has acted in multiple blockbusters throughout the course of his 20-year career so far, cementing his status as one of the most bankable South Indian actors in the country. However, his film RRR’s massive success in 2022 made him a pan-India star.

The actor rarely appears in public with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and his children, Nandamuri Bhargav Ram and Nandamuri Abhay Ram. He married Lakshmi in an arranged marriage on May 5, 2011. According to reports, their wedding was one of the most talked, with a total budget of Rs 100 crore. Yes! You read that right.

Another noteworthy detail regarding Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi’s wedding is that the bride wore a Rs 1 crore saree. As per reports, as much as Rs 18 crore was spent to decorate the mandap alone. Apart from the spectacular wedding, Jr NTR’s wedding had become historic after 3,000 prominent guests and 12,000 fans attended it.

The wedding took held in the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Madhapur, and it was one of the year’s largest weddings. Jr NTR has repeatedly expressed his gratitude and respect for his wife in numerous interviews for balancing his life and supporting him on occasion. For example, in an old interview with the Deccan Chronicle, he discussed his wife, Lakshmi and referred to her as the “anchor" of his existence.

He said, “She (Lakshmi Rao) has played an important role in changing me into what I am now. Being married to this wonderful woman makes me feel very special. She has done a lot for me, and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am really comfortable at home and rarely feel the desire to go out.”

In the same interview, Jr NTR recalled the early months of his marriage with his wife and discussed her thinking. Jr NTR said that his wife had struggled to acclimatise to him in the early months of their marriage. However, she gradually gained control of everything. He described his wife as a “strong woman" and disclosed that she frequently makes suggestions for his work life with no expectation of their being approved.

The adoring husband had also said, “She never compels me to follow her advice, but she will say things like ‘Ila ayithe meeru baguntaru’ (You would look wonderful this way). She advises but does not compel. Pranathi struggled to adjust for a few months during the early phases of our marriage. But she is a mentally powerful lady, stronger than I am.”