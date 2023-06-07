A Look At Kiccha Sudeep In 'Thuthu Anna Tinnoke' Song

Prominent actor, Sampath Kumar, aka, Vishnuvardhan, enjoys a massive fan following for his contributions to the Kannada movie industry. Along with his films, his songs are loved by everyone. While he is undoubtedly irreplaceable, there are two other actors who are considered to be a reflection of Sahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan. Rocking Star Yash in the movie Mr and Mrs Ramachari portrayed the character of Ramachari and there were many media reports claiming he acted like the megastar. Another fan is Kiccha Sudeep.

Kiccha Sudeep is a big fan of Sahasa Simha. In fact, in the movie Vishnuvardhana by Ponkumaran, he played the role of the Kannada star. But recently, the actor took it a step further and showed his utmost respect and love for Vishnuvardhan by singing a song from one of the Suprabhata actor’s movies. Reportedly, at a private function, Kiccha Sudeep sang the song Thuthu Anna Tinnoke from Vishnuvardhan’s movie Jimmy Gallu. It is interesting to note that the Aapthamitra actor sang the original song in the movie. Jimmy Gallu is directed by KSL Swamy, and the song became an instant hit amongst the audience.

Vishnuvardhan has predominantly worked in the Kannada industry. He has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam language movies. Over a career spanning over forty years, the actor has acted in more than 220 films. He is considered to be a pop icon of Karnataka and is also regarded as the matinee idol. Apart from Sahasa Simha, he is also referred to as The Angry Young Man of Kannada movies.

His action and powerful performances, his style of delivering dialogue, and his personality are loved by all. He breathes life into each and every role he has portrayed in the last four decades. He is also known to be an amazing singer, and reportedly, he used to sing Hindi songs as well with his own team off-screen.

Vishnuvardhan was last seen in the movie Premaloka in 2021. The movie is about a man who tries to win the heart of his classmate. After being rejected, he disguises himself as a biker and charms the woman. The movie stars V. Ravichandran, Juhi Chawla, Vishnuvardhan, and Ambarish.