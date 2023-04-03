A Look At Nandamuri Balakrishna And Vijayashanti’s Hit Films

Balakrishna and Vijayashanti have given many hit films and they are considered as one of the most successful onscreen pairs in the Telugu film industry. According to sources, the duo will soon be seen together again on the silver screen. The details of the upcoming project are not known yet.

Balakrishna and Vijayashanti have acted together in 17 films, out of which many were blockbuster hits.

For the first time, Balayya and Vijayashanti were paired together in the 1984 movie Kathanayakudu and they last acted together in the movie Nippu Ravva in 1993. Now, after 29 years, according to reports the duo is going to act together in a new project.

Let’s take a look at the superhit films in which Balakrishna and Vijayashanti worked together:

1. Kathanayakudu: For the first time, Balakrishna and Vijayashanti acted together as the lead pair in the movie Kathanayakudu directed by K Murali Mohan Rao. This movie became a super hit at the box office. Later it was adapted into Hindi as Dilwaala in 1986.

2. Pattabhishekam: In 1985 the duo was featured in the romantic film Pattabhishekam. The movie was produced by Nandamuri Harikrishna under the banner of Ramakrishna Cine Studios banner. It was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and the music for the film was composed by Chakravarthy.

3. Muddula Krishnayya: In 1986 Balakrishna and Vijayashanti featured in Muddula Krishnayya. The movie was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and bankrolled by S Gopal Reddy under the banner Bhargav Art Productions. The movie was a huge hit. The music for the film was composed by KV Mahadevan while the lyrics were penned by C Narayana Reddy.

4. Desoddharakudu: They were also seen together in the 1986 action drama Desoddharakudu. The movie was directed by SS Ravi Chandra and produced by D Murali Mohan Rao under the Vijayabhaskar Productions banner.

5. Apoorva Sahodarulu: Balakrishna and Vijayashanti also appeared in the 1986 action film, Apoorva Sahodarulu. The film was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and produced by K Krishna Mohana Rao under the RK Associates banner. The film also stars Bhanupriya in the pivotal role. However, this was the first film in which Nandamuri Balakrishna played dual role.

Apart from these films the duo also worked in other popular movies like Bhargava Ramudu, Sahasa Samrat, Muvva Gopaludu and others. Overall Balakrishna and Vijayashanti have been one of the most bankable pairs in Tollywood. Now the fans are excited to watch them to make a comeback together after many years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here