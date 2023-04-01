A Look At Rajnigandha Actress Vidya Sinha’s Turbulent Love Life

Vidya Sinha was one of the most loved actresses in Hindi cinema and is best remembered for her roles in Rajnigandha (1974) and Chhoti Si Baat (1976). Vidya last played the role of Sushma Dashrath Tripathi in daily soap Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She achieved many milestones in her professional life, but had an extremely troublesome personal life. She was married to Venkateshwaran Iyer. The duo found more happiness after adopting a girl child Janhavi Iyer. Things were going good till Venkateshwaran’s health started declining. Vidya did her best to care for him, but he couldn’t be cured and died in 1996. Initially devastated with his demise, Vidya kept aloof from everyone.

Vidya’s life changed after she moved to Sydney and met Dr Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe. Soon, they struck a chord and tied the nuptial knot in 2001. This relationship was also not destined to survive for long. Vidya had to divorce Bhimrao after a difficult relationship. According to reports, she had filed a complaint against him of physical and mental torture in January 2009. After going through this painful phase in life, Vidya made a comeback to the entertainment industry after 25 years. Fans were happy to see her and loved her acting prowess in television serials like Qubool Hai and Chandra Nandini.

She breathed her last on August 15, 2019 at the age of 71 in Mumbai. Vidya Sinha was rushed to the hospital after she had complained of breathlessness. Even on the death bed, Vidya was far from peace. More about this was told by actress Hetal Yadav to actress Tina Desai, when she visited Vidya in CriticCare hospital, Juhu. Reportedly, Hetal told Tina that Bhimrao Salunkhe was fighting tooth and nail with her in the court. According to Hetal, Bhimrao Salunkhe wanted Vidya’s flat and she was tensed about what would happen to Janhavi after her death. In an interview with SpotboyE, Tina had also said that Vidya suffered acute pain in hospital and developed a liver disorder, apart from lung and cardiac problems.

Read all the Latest Movies News here