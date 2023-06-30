'A Person Who Reads Books ...': Kiran Mane On Young Man Who Saved Pune Girl

A young woman was attacked with a knife in Pune by a man out of one-sided love. This incident happened in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth area. The young lady luckily escaped with the help of a young man. After this incident, the boy was showered with praise. And now actor Kiran Mane has written an appreciation post for the boy, which is currently being discussed all over social media.

The name of the boy is Leshpal. Kiran Mane shared two photos of the boy posing with books on his official Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “A person who reads books is braver, patient, and scholar than those who take protein powder and go to the gym and pierce fine, these people have shown that! Best of luck for your future endeavors, Leshpal."

Seeing the post, viewers showered red heart emojis in the comment section. As per reports, the young woman was injured in this attack. According to the information given by the girl’s mother, this boy had been harassing the victim for the past several days. Even after all this, the accused called the girl and threatened her. After the threat was given, the girl’s mother explained to the boy and warned him that her daughter did not want to be friends with him.

“If you trouble her again, I will file a police report," the mother said. Enraged by this, the accused saw the girl alone on the road and stabbed her with a knife. But the young man saved her life.

Leshpal is a resident of Adhegaon in Madha Taluka of Solapur district. He is currently preparing for competitive exams in Pune. He studied mechanical engineering and worked for one year, and now he is studying at MPSC in Pune since 2018.

Apart from this, Kiran Mane was recently seen in the historical action drama film Ravrambha. The movie was written and directed by Pratap Gangavane and Anup Ashok Jagdale and also featured Mir Sarwar, Ashok Samarth, and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal roles.