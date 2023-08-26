A Pushpa-Themed Party To Celebrate Allu Arjun's Big Win At National Awards

Allu Arjun has added a flamboyant feat to his acting career by becoming the first-ever Telugu star to win the National Award in the Best Actor category. He bagged the prestigious accolade for his portrayal of a notorious gangster in the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. Now, congratulations are in order for Allu Arjun as fans in large numbers have flooded social media with praise and recognition of the noteworthy milestone. Doubling the celebration on Friday night, the Pushpa star hosted a close-knit party for close friends and family members.

The actor’s wife Sneha Reddy gave fans a sneak peek of the intimate celebration in a series of Instagram stories. From posing with guests to Pushpa-themed decor, the photos are proof of the gala time enjoyed by Allu Arjun. The South heartthrob chose a casual yet dapper look for the party in a black t-shirt paired with statement sunglasses. Meanwhile, wife Sneha Reddy dazzled in a pink halter neck dress.

Check out the photos here:

This comes after Allu Arjun celebrated the milestone in a room filled with his loved ones and Pushpa team members. Photos of him hugging his wife, son, and director Sukumar instantly went viral on social media. Notably, the actor’s parents and veteran producer Allu Aravind were also a part of the celebration. While giving fans a glimpse of the celebration, Allu Arjun extended a sweet note to fellow National Award winners. “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote. Take a look at it below:

Allu Arjun kick-started the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule in April. The sequel also brings back Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles and will hit the big screens next year.

While Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award, it was Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon who tied and won the Best Actress accolade for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Shershaah, Sardar Udham, The Kashmir Files, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are among the Bollywood films to receive prestigious accolades in different categories. The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were officially announced on Thursday in a live streamed press conference.