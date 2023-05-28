A.R. Rahman Reacts To Naatu Naatu’s Global Recognition At IIFA 2023, Says ‘We Should Ride On…’

RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning Oscar this year has created history. Music Maestro A.R. Rahman who recently attended the IIFA Awards ceremony recently reacted to the same at the red carpet. He was asked about Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar and how Indian music is ruling hearts at a global level.

The musician then shared with ANI, “It’s great. We should ride on the momentum…A lot of other countries have global singers and they keep up to it. And that’s very important. All the artists involved should keep up the work & keep our flag high."

When asked to what extent the music game has changed in our country today, he shared, “I think it’s always been there. You’ve seen Raj Kapoor’s songs being done in Russia….But I do feel like, we have not done enough to make it even more fine.”

On a closing note, he was asked if he has a favourite singer from India. Rahman smiled and added, “There are so many singers in India with amazing talent, & they are coming up with their own original content. They have their own identity, they are not copying anybody. I think empowerment within the minds has come now. There’s a beautiful new age.”

Even when Naatu Naatu’s nomination for the Oscars 2023 was announced earlier this year, Rahman told News18, “It is not easy to go beyond this prejudice. They have done a tremendous job. This happened, it is a huge achievement. People are not apologetic about dancing to a Telugu/Indian beat. This should happen again and again in every industry. When we become leaders, it will be amazing. MM Keeravani is an underrated composer. I tell my children that he has been working for 35 years and wanted to quit. Then his career started. I want RRR to win the Oscar.”

A.R. Rahman is one of the most prominent and acclaimed music directors in the Indian film industry, particularly in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. Rahman’s work spans multiple languages and genres, and he is known for his innovative approach to music.