'A Successful Man In Every Way’: Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise On John Abraham

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, over the years, has established herself as a formidable force in Indian cinema, delivering exceptional performances that resonate with audiences. Renowned for her candid demeanour, the actress recently ventured into production with Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Recently, the actress is elevating herself to another level as she is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film Emergency. Known for her unapologetic and straightforward attitude, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to express her admiration for fellow actor John Abraham.

In a heartwarming tribute to her Shootout at Wadala co-star, Kangana Ranaut hailed John Abraham as absolutely genuine and inspiring. Sharing a picture of John from a PETA India campaign, she penned a heartfelt caption that resonates with authenticity, saying, “I may have said a lot about negative people in the film industry, but I must never forget those that are absolutely genuine and inspiring. I worked with John, and I don’t have enough words to express how amazing he is. And many may not even know it, because he won’t pay the media for singing his praises."

Kangana’s appreciation extended beyond the surface, delving into the core qualities that set John Abraham apart. She lauded his kindness, integrity, and focus, highlighting his lack of involvement in marriage or relationship PR, paid negativity towards others, and harassment of women, agendas, or groups. In Kangana’s words, John is simply a wonderful man—a sentiment she wrapped up with heartfelt love for him.

Continuing her praise, Kangana Ranaut showcased another layer of John’s character. Through an additional Instagram story, she recounted a conversation with her manager, who identified John Abraham as one of the industry’s rare individuals treating house help as a family. This, she stated, places John in the distinguished company of those who exhibit humanity and empathy beyond the spotlight.

Kangana Ranaut’s admiration for John Abraham extended further, underscoring his journey as a self-made man who has achieved success across multiple dimensions. From supermodel to actor, producer, and overall achiever, John Abraham’s journey resonates with determination and triumph.

Shootout at Wadala, the 2013 action film in which Kangana starred alongside John Abraham, became a platform where their shared camaraderie was forged. Written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film boasted an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sonu Sood.