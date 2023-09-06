A Suitable Boy To Sonchiriya, Projects Gagandev Riar Helmed Before Scam 2003

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story directed by Tushar Hiranandani started streaming on Sony LIV on September 1 and won positive reviews from the critics. Hansal Mehta has served as the creative director of this series. He had directed the previous instalment of Scam, i.e.- Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. This web series revolves around the life of counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi played by theatre artist Gagandev Riar.

Over the years, Gagandev has proved his acting credentials as one of those talented theatre artists who can easily get into the skin of any character. He played the role of Khalifa in the film Sonchiriya which had an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and others. He made his presence felt amongst a renowned cast.

Gagandev made his debut in films by acting in the telefilm Sunsilk Real FM directed by Akarsh Khurana. He played the role of Jwahar in this film that revolved around four girls who have 24 hours to save a radio station from closing down. This situation occurs when the owner of the radio station and one of the girls’ fathers, are hospitalised and the entire staff quits.

Gagandev is enjoying the best phase of his life right now and spoke to the Film Companion about how he prepared for playing the role of Abdul Karim Telgi. Gagandev said that he is playing the role of a real-life person for the first time. He said that preparation is needed for everything whether someone is playing a fictional or a real-life character.

According to Gagandev, he has a theatre background, and the first thing taught there is to focus on the text. He said that theatre artists are required to read the script over again and again to understand where the character is coming from. So, he mentally made note of some things about the character and also put on some weight to get the correct look.

Actors Sana Amin Sheikh, Mukesh Tiwari, Bhavana Balsawar, Talat Aziz, Nandu Madhav, Bharat Jadhav, and other actors have also worked in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.