'A Unique Romantic Family Entertainer': Naveen Polishetty On Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty-starrer Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty have been making headlines for a long time. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on September 7. The makers recently organised a ‘meet and greet’ session with the whole team of Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty at AMB Mall in Hyderabad. During the media interaction, Naveen Polishetty disclosed the concept of this film, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. According to reports, Naveen Polishetty said, “Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty is a unique romantic family entertainer. When I choose a film, its story is more important to me than the film’s director, banner, and hero. For me, the story should have emotion, good characters, and entertainment. That story is in our movie. So we don’t see whether our director is senior or junior. This romantic entertainer will have a new angle. It was impressive to me and Anushka. We showed our trailer to Nagarjuna. He liked it. I believe that if a film is made by a UV company, the audience will have more reach, and the distribution will be done well."

Later, the film’s director P Mahesh Babu shared, “Media has been supporting our film from the beginning. We are confident in the success of Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty. We have screened some shows recently. The reception was excellent. What you saw in our teaser represented 30 percent of the film; there will be 70 percent more fun and emotion in the movie. The entire film feels like a lovely journey."

On August 21, the movie’s trailer was released. Viewers showered it with a lot of love and enthusiasm. The movie is backed jointly by Vamsi and Pramod, under the banner of the famous production company UV Creations. Reports suggest Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is getting ready for worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The movie stars Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles, along with Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Jayasudha, Nassar, and Abhinav Gomatam in supporting roles. The cinematography of the film was done by Nirav Shah, and the editing was handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.