A Wednesday To Dhamaal, 6 Bollywood Films Without Female Leads

When most people think of films, they envision an actor and an actress around whom the plot revolves. And let’s face it, some of the most popular Bollywood films are love sagas about the lead couple’s struggles and tribulations, falling in love, fighting against a corrupt societal system and living happily ever after.

However, not every film has an actress. There have been a few films with no heroine and yet managed to pack a punch for plot and performance. These films were not about love stories but about a variety of other subjects. Here are a few Bollywood films without actresses.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Ritvik Sahore featured in key roles in the Hindi sports drama. Ferrari Ki Sawaari had no leading ladies. It’s about a little child named Kayo who is obsessed with cricket. Kayo’s school organises a cricket camp that will send pupils to London’s Lord’s cricket ground, but Kayo’s father Rusy (Sharman Joshi) does not have enough money. To get the money, he borrows Sachin Tendulkar’s dazzling red Ferrari for one day.

Yaadein (1964)

Sunil Dutt directed and produced the black-and-white picture Yaadein, which starred only him. The film is a soliloquy about a man who returns home to find his wife and son are not there. He assumes they have left him and reminisces about his life with them. Except for a silhouette in the closing shot, which is assumed to represent his wife, there was no heroine in the picture.

Aamir (2008)

Raj Kumar Gupta’s action thriller lacked a heroine. It starred Rajeev Khandelwal as a Muslim doctor who is persuaded into a terrorist conspiracy by a mysterious caller upon his return to Mumbai. He is cornered into agreeing to the terrorist scheme in the film but he experiences a change of heart near the conclusion.

A Wednesday! (2008)

The Mumbai train explosions on July 11, 2006, inspired Neeraj Pandey’s thriller. It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the key roles and tells the story of an about-to-retire police commissioner (Anupam Kher) telling a series of incidents that occurred on a specific Wednesday.

Dhamaal (2007)

The film’s principal actors are Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey, with no heroine. It follows four good-for-nothing mates as they search for a treasure worth Rs 10 crore in Goa’s St. Sebastian garden.

OMG - Oh My God! (2012)

The film is based on the Gujarati stage play Kanji Virudh Kanji and stars Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, as well as Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Govind Namdeo, Poonam Jhawer, Puja Gupta, and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. The story revolves around a man who intends to sue God after an earthquake ruins his shop and he discovers that the catastrophe claim does not cover any damage caused by natural calamities defined as “Acts of God".