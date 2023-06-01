Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Radhika Deshpande Overwhelmed After Meeting Activist Sambhaji Bhide; See Post

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame actress Radhika Deshpande has now become a household name. The fans are fond of every character in the series, including Radhika Deshpande’s role. In addition to this, she is also extremely active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress met Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide and used social media to share her overwhelming experience with the netizens. Her latest Instagram post has gone viral.

Radhika Deshpande posted a picture with Sambhaji Bhide, along with a long note that read, “People from the time of “Chadi lage cham cham"…"Age is a big lie" that makes you feel…Grandmother Indira and Bhide Guruji…Is this sweet like ripe mangoes living at Sangli Miraj and like the papudra of Chirotas, the sanctity of Sajuk ghee and the moisture of behaviour?

“In the wind of time that is burning. Like a banyan tree, roots beef in the soil, standing neutral. How many traditions do they have? Could capture a few moments in their shadow, swing on the traditions. Grandma was soft. So there is no one escaped from Guruji’s eyes. Fantastic! Childhood has to be preserved to come to adulthood. I beg you with shoes…Oh God, give me childhood, and is sugar’s curry." Ever since the post was put out, netizens have been showering it with love and affection.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Radhika Deshpande has been a part of several serials, such as Honaar Soon Mee Hyaa Gharchi, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, and Lakshya, to name just a few. Right now, she is working on the Marathi drama Aai Kuthe Kay Karte! The series talks about the life of Arundhati, played by actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar.

For the unaware, Radhika Deshpande plays the role of Devika Arundhati’s best friend on the show. Bankrolled by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte airs on Star Pravah. This series is an adaptation of the Bengali series Sreemoyee.