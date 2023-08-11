Aakhri Sach Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Takes on a Gruesome Case Inspired by the Burari Deaths; Watch

Following her dance appearance alongside Rajinikanth in Nelson’s Tamil action film Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia is set to take on a new role as a detective in the Disney + Hotstar Specials series Aakhri Sach. In the series, she assumes the role of the lead investigator in a perplexing case involving the mysterious deaths of all 11 members of a family in Delhi, who were found hanging in their home. The trailer for this series, seemingly inspired by the infamous Burari deaths, dropped on Friday.

The Aakhri Sach trailer begins with Tamannaah experiencing unsettling visions while asleep, leading to a haunting scene of bodies hanging. She wakes up frightened. In the series, she plays an investigating officer dealing with a case known as the one that “shook the nation."

The case involves the tragic deaths of 11 family members across three generations, spanning ages 9 to 71. They’re described as a “normal family, like us." Initially suspected as mass hanging, Tamannaah’s character uncovers signs pointing in a different direction.