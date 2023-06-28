Aaliya Siddiqui Calls Salman Khan 'Biased', Bashes Him for Supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A day after Aaliya Siddiqui walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she has now lashed out at Salman Khan for supporting her ex-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Salman and Nawaz worked together in two films - Kick (2014) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Aaliya Siddiqui Calls Salman Khan ‘Biased’

In a recent interview, Aaliya Siddiqui called Salman Khan ‘biased’ and argued that he supported her former husband just because they worked together in the past. She also questioned Salman for allegedly not stopping Pooja Bhatt Falaq Naaz from talking about their pasts in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

“That shows how one uses their power against others. I am not scared to say this as I know I wasn’t wrong. Everyone on the show talks about their past, their lives. Pooja ji has, Falaq Naaz spoke about her brother and his time in jail. There is only much you can talk about. I had bonded with Abhishek Malhan and he wanted to know about me. I never spoke ill about anyone,” Aaliya told Indian Express.

What Had Salman Khan Said?

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Aaliya for allegedly playing the victim card and using Nawaz’s name. “Aap bahut baat kar chuki ho… ghar ke andar bhi aur bahar bhi. Aapne ek-ek ko pakad-pakad ke apna version diya. Taaki hum woh version ko dikhaye. Woh jo ghar ke baatein hai, husband-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mama ka, chacha ka, iska-uska…idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka," he said.

Aaliya’s Divorce Battle With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle caught everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.