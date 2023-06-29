Aaliya Siddiqui Slams Kangana Ranaut For Supporting Nawazuddin, Says 'Her Words Hold No Value’

Aaliya Siddiqui, who is now out of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is once again in the news. She has recently slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for showing support to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said that the actress’s words hold no value to her. In a recent interview, she also opened up about her relationship with her estranged husband and actor.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya talked about Kangana and said, “I don’t pay attention to Kangana because her words hold no value. She pokes her nose in everything, she keeps speaking about everyone. In my opinion, her words have no meaning. I will not give any importance to Kangana in my life. Nobody apart from Kangana said anything because Kangana had to support Tiku weds Sheru. She is the producer and she has to save her film. She is known for raising her voice in the wrong thing. If someone has to poke anyone, it will be Kangana.”

It is worth mentioning here that Kangana came out in support of Nawazuddin during the dispute between Aaliya and Nawazuddin. The actress said, “Nawaz sir is being humiliated like this outside his home…he gave his everything to his family, he stayed at a rented place for several years..he used to take a rickshaw to TWS shoot. Only last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife came to claim it…so sad.”

Earlier Aaliya had also shared posts on social media, claiming she was being harassed at Nawazuddin’s house. Later, the actor issued a statement and said that he was being painted as the ‘bad guy.’ Reacting to it, Kangana Ranaut had written on social media, “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab… silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement.”

Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle caught everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the Tiku Weds Sheru actor denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.