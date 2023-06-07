Aaliyah Kashyap Brushes Off Criticism Over Engagement At 22: 'I Don't Really Care'

Almost three weeks ago, director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah announced her engagement with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Now, the young YouTuber has admitted to receiving hate for getting engaged at 22. In a segment answering her subscriber’s questions about her wedding and engagement, Aaliyah explained she’s unbothered about the negative reaction because she feels “ready, secure, and sure.” The couple has been dating for the past three years and began living together about six months ago.

“It’s just a ‘when you know, you know’ situation. I know I’m super happy in this relationship, and he’s my soulmate,” she said. Aaliyah knew Shane was the one for her ever since they first met each other and the contributing factor was their healthy relationship. “There’s no doubt in my mind. Even when we first met there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to be the one I would end up marrying because of how happy I was, how healthy our relationship was, and how good everything was,” she added.

Shane Gregoire, who was also a part of the segment, was quite moved by his ladylove’s confession. He embraced Aaliyah before planting a sweet kiss on her forehead. “I don’t really care if people have hate about us marrying young. I know we are young, but I don’t really care," Aaliyah said while reacting to the public opinion. Meanwhile, Shane added, “I don’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t see the issue at all. It’s really stupid that people make such a big thing.”

Aaliyah did not fail to emphasise the fact she doesn’t recommend marriage for every 20-year-old highlighting it is just her personal choice to do so. “I don’t think your age matters, your maturity matters when it comes to decisions. Obviously, marriage is a huge decision. I don’t recommend every 20-year-old to go out and get married, that’s now how it works. It’s just a personal choice,” she continued. Shane warned the age factor does matter in the case of minors.

Aaliyah also admitted to having an understanding of people’s opinions about getting engaged at an early age but all that matters for her is that she feels safe and secure. “I also understand people questioning the age because it is young. I won’t deny it. I always thought I would never get married before 28 I was also one of those people who thought 22 is too young to get married or engaged but the way life goes, things change. I’m happy, he’s happy we’re secure and sure and that’s all that matters,” she concluded her answer.

During the same segment, Aaliyah revealed that her parents were quite happy about the engagement, adding Shane had taken their permission prior to popping the big question. The couple plans to have two wedding ceremonies, one with the Hindu tradition will take place in India, while they will host a white wedding in America. They haven’t arrived at a wedding date as the duo does not wish to rush things. However, they’re sure about tying the knot in the spring or summer of 2025. After the wedding, they plan to split their time living both in the US and India.