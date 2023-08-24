Aaliyah Kashyap Drops Mushy Pics With fiance Shane Gregoire On His 24th birthday: 'Best Dad To Our Babies’

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated her fiancé Shane Gregoire’s 24th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a series of pictures featuring their bond and penned a touching caption expressing her love for Shane. To note, the couple’s relationship has always garnered attention. Aaliyah‘s recent Instagram post was flooded with warm wishes and blessings from friends.

Aaliyah captioned photos as ‘Happy 24th birthday to my fiancé, my best friend & the best dad to our babies @cosmoandkai. i love you so much forever & always.” In the candid photos, Aaliyah and Shane can be seen sharing joyful moments, displaying their strong connection. The first picture shows Aaliyah taking a mirror selfie with Shane hugging her. One of the pictures is from their engagement bash, in which Aaliyah and Shane are seen sharing a kiss. Another adorable picture shows them decked up in coordinating blue ethnic outfits.

Back when Aaliyah got engaged, she penned a heartwarming note expressing her excitement. Calling Shane “the love of her life”, Aaliyah thanked him for letting her know what “unconditional love feels like”. She also revealed that she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him. “So this happened! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that aahhhh)," she wrote.

Earlier, in a YouTube video, she opened up about her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah revealed that she met Shane on a dating app and she even made the first move on him. The celebrity daughter also added though she was nervous, she was the first one to kiss him too.