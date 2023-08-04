Aaliyah Kashyap Shares a Lip Kiss With Fiance Shane Gregoire In Official Engagement Photos

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently hosted an official engagement party with her long-time partner Shane Gregoire. Earlier in May, the young star kid revealed that she found her happily ever after with Shane. Aaliyah has now shared the first photos from her official engagement party on her Instagram handle and its all things dreamy. She captioned the photos with a heart emoji.

In the photos, Aaliyah and Shane looked all things dreamy and adorable. The lovebirds, locked lips, while they held each other with all their love and affection. For the party, Aaliyah looked effortlessly glam in a white embroidered lehenga. Keeping her makeup minimalistic, Aaliyah completed her look with statement jewellery. She also flaunted her engagement ring. Shane on the other looked elegant in a traditional kurta.

Have a look at the photos:

Earlier last night, Aaliyah’s parents Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj, Kashyap’s ex wife Kalki Koechlin and Aaliyah’s close friends including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen attending the party.

Back when Aaliyah got engaged, she penned a heartwarming note expressing her excitement. Calling Shane “the love of her life”, Aaliyah thanked him for letting her know what “unconditional love feels like”. She also revealed that she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him. “So this happened! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that aahhhh)," she wrote.

Earlier, in a YouTube video, she opened up about her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah revealed that she met Shane on a dating app and she even made the first move on him. The celebrity daughter also added though she was nervous, she was the first one to kiss him too.