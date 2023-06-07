Aaliyah Kashyap Slams Troll Who Claimed Her Fiance Relies On Her Dad Anurag Kashyap's Money

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently announced her engagement to her long-time partner Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah took to her Instagram account on May 20 to share the joyous news with her followers, accompanied by a series of pictures. She has now responded to a YouTube user who questioned her fiance’s job and claimed he lives off Anurag’s money. Aaliyah clarified that neither of them relies on their parents’ financial support and revealed what her fiance actually does for a living.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane recently AMA session about themselves and their engagement.Reacting to the video, one user commented, “What does he do for a living? So basically he lives off your dad’s money. Nice.” Replying to the user, Aaliyah wrote, “He has run his own company since he was 15. He’s been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don’t understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts.”

Meanwhile, as the D Day approaches, she put together a bridal shower for her friends and shared a pictures from the celebration. Among those who attended was Khushi Kapoor, one of Aaliyah’s closest friends. Aaliyah shared a photo from her friend Muskan Chanana handle, where she shows off her huge engagement rock. Muskan captioned it as “Bridezilla". A selfie featuring the bride-to-be, Khushi Kapoor, and their mutual friend was also shared.

Aaliyah got engaged in Bali where beau popped the question. While sharing the pictures, Aaliyah penned down a note. Calling Shane “the love of her life”, Aaliyah thanked him for letting her know what “unconditional love feels like”. She also revealed that she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

“So this happened! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that aahhhh)," she wrote.