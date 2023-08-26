Aamir Khan And Dinesh Vijan Join Hands For Ujjwal Nikam Biopic: Report

Aamir Khan may have taken break from acting, but he his making sure to stay involved in the world of filmmaking as much as possible. The actor is now on board to be part of as many as 5 films as a producer – The Champions Remake, Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake, Pritam Pyaare, Lapata Ladies and Love Today. Apart from this, buzz is that Aamir is in talks with Dinesh Vijan to produce the biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

A source close to Pinkvilla informed that, “Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.” Reportedly, Aamir was supposed to act in the film but at the moment, he will be only associated with the project as a producer.

Currently, the makers are keen on finding a director to come on board. The source added, “The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end. While Aamir was definitely considering leading the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time.”

Coming to Ujjwal Nikam, He is a well known Indian prosecutor and has worked on notable murder and terrorism cases. He helped in prosecuting the suspects in the 1993 Bombay Blasts, the Pramod Mahajan case, the 2008 Mumbai Attacks and the Gulshan Kumar murder case. Ujjwal was also the prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai Gang rape case, 2016 Kopardi Rape and murder case. Back in 2016l, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also in talks with Rajkummar Hirani for his next reportedly. The film is most likely going to be the biopic of Indian Cricketer Lala Amarnath.