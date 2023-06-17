Aamir Khan And Faisal Khan Hug it Out At Mother's Birthday After Faisal's 'Opportunist' Comment; Check It Out

Everyone is aware of the fallout between Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan, especially after they had acted together in the 2000 film Mela. Just a couple of years back, Faisal Khan had levied serious allegations on Aamir Khan. However, the two seemed to have worked it out as they met and hugged each other on the occasion of mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday.

In a slew of pictures shared by Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde on Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor donned red salwar, yellow kurta as he posed alongside his mother. One of the pictures also captured Faisal Khan in his black shirt and white pants. The entire clan of siblings posed for a group picture with their mother. Some of the snaps also showed Aamir Khan greeting Faisal Khan with a hug.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

After Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office, Faisal Khan had taken a dig at Aamir Khan over his apology over the intolerance comment,"everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone," he had told Times Of India.

The actor had also previously told Hindustan Times that Aamir Khan had ‘caged him’ once. He shared, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

Aamir Khan will be donning the hat of a producer with the Indian remake of the film Campeones. Faisal Khan was last seen in Faactory and Oppanda.