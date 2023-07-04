Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani To Reunite After 10 Years For Biopic? Here's What We Know

After almost a decade, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are reuniting for another massive entertainer. Reportedly, the duo are in talks for a biopic. If the movie comes through, this will be the director-actor duo’s third outing after the success of 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014).

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla that, Hirani has recently narrated a script to Aamir which has got him all ‘excited’. Most likely, the upcoming project will be a biopic. “It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited.”

The source further added, “Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising.”

Speaking of Dunki, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu play pivotal roles in the movie. He announced the film back in 2022. Dunki is set to hit the theatres on 22nd December.

Aamir Khan is currently taking a break from acting. Following the lukewarm response to his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, Aamir expressed that he would only embark on a new project when he feels “emotionally prepared.” The 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha, generated controversy and proved to be a commercial disappointment. This movie, based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Khan. The cast also comprised notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant parts.