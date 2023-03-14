HAPPY BIRTHDAY AAMIR KHAN: Aamir Khan needs no introduction. He is an actor par excellence who managed to sail through a variety of roles doing equal justice to each one of them. Talented, charming, sophisticated, smart and genuine, all these words define his presence and charismatic personality. Aamir started off as a child artist in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Later, he went on to make his Bollywood debut as the male lead in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. This year, as the actor celebrates his 58th birthday, let’s go through some of his best songs. Take a look at his five romantic numbers that we can sit and listen at any time of the day.

Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein (Raja Hindustani)

This song from the film Raja Hindustani released in the year 1996, has a separate fanbase. Featuring Karisma Kapoor opposite Aamir Khan, the film was a hit during that time. This romantic number crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik never gets old. Hoshwalo ko khabar kya (Sarfarosh)

Sometimes, music can express more than what we could have done using words. Isn’t it what this melody is about? Sung by ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh, Hoshwalo Ko Kahar Kya has remained to be a go-to song for all those who are hopelessly romantic. The lyrics are relatable for many who have been in love. Picturised on Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, the song reminds us of the long-lost, never-forgotten love. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin)

Let’s agree that there was something magical about the romantic numbers during the 90s. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, the theme song of the film under the same name, is an all-time favourite. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial showcasing Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt, was a perfect blend of comedy and romance. Composed by Nadeem-Shravan, this song, even after more than 30 years of its release, occupies a special place in our playlists. Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar)

This love anthem from the 90s is something we still need today. Some songs live through generations and Pehle Nasha is a great example of the same. The impressive lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and melodious voices of Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam will transport you to a different world altogether. Don’t miss Aamir Khan’s acting though. Well, he outdid himself! Dekho na (Fanaa)

Bollywood films and their relationship for romantic rain songs isn’t a secret. Various songs including this one from the film Fanaa has beautifully portrayed the emotion of love. Aamir Khan and Kajol make for a wonderful on-screen couple and this song stands as testimony to this statement.

