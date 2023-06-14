Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom's 89th Birthday, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao And Daughter Ira Khan Join

Aamir Khan recently celebrated his mom Zeenat Hussain’s birthday. The birthday party was attended by several family members and close friends. Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and his daughter Ira Khan were also present. Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel who performed for them shared a bundle of photos from the celebration.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place ! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother . The kind of love , warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful @aamirkhanproductions.”

In the first photo, Pratibha stood next to Aamir. In the second photo, Kirao Rao joined them. They all looked stunning donning traditional attires. Another photo gave a glimpse of Aamir’s mom cutting the birthday cake, while Ira stood from behind. Aamir’s sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan were also present at the celebration.

Last year in the month of October, many reports claimed that Aamir’s mom had suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, her treatment continued from home reportedly.

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently said he is enjoying spending time with his family right now and will decide to do a film when he is “emotionally ready". Laal Singh Chaddha opened to mixed reviews and poor box office collections, the actor had in November 2022 said he was taking some time off, maybe “a year and a half", to prioritise family over career.

Recently, film producer Mahaveer Jain, known for movies like Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry, shared an anecdote about Aamir Khan’s principles. According to Jain, during the 90s, when the film industry was under the influence of the underworld, all the stars were expected to attend parties organised by them in the Middle East. However, Aamir Khan bravely refused to comply, even putting his own life at risk. He said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”