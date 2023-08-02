Aamir Khan Condoles Art Director Nitin Desai’s Demise; Says ‘Will Miss You And Your Incredible Craft’

National award-winning art director Nitin Desai passed away earlier this morning. He was 57. He was found dead at his ND Studio in Karjat. While the police are yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. Soon after hearing this unfortunate news, many Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others mourned the loss and paid their tributes. Aamir Khan also mourns the demise.

He wrote, “It will take a while before we can accept the fact that Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who has shaped and given life to so many of our projects including Lagaan, is no longer with us. Rest in peace Sir. We will miss you and your incredible craft.” Taking to Twitter, Akshay called his death a ‘huge loss’ and said that out of respect, the OMG 2 trailer will not release on Wednesday. “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," Akshay tweeted.

“Today morning, Shri Nitin Desai’s body was found hanging in ND Studios. We are investigating all angles," Somnath Gharge, SP, Raigad said. It is claimed that the art director was in financial distress and his studio wasn’t running well. However, there has been no confirmation of the same from the police.

Actress Parineeti Chopra was heartbroken and said, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir.” Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a throwback picture with Desai and wrote, “Shocking news this morning - Art Director Nitin Desai is no more. Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets, his passing is a terrible loss to the film industry. May he find peace wherever he is."

Nitin Desai worked with several film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, Ashutosh Gowarikar in Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 1942: A Love Story, Rajkumar Hirani in Munna Bhai MBBS and many others. He won four National Awards for Best Art Direction.