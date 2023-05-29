Aamir Khan Keen On Roping Ranbir Kapoor For Champions After Salman Khan Backs Out, Details Inside

A few months after Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress movie lovers at the box office, the actor had announced that he was taking a break from acting and going to focus on his family. Later, a few reports suggested that Aamir Khan might tackle yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones, which is an official remake of 2019 Spanish film, ‘Campeones’, but only as a producer. The actor had approached Salman Khan to headline his film. Now, the latest buzz is that even though Salman Khan was interested in the script, he has opted out and now Aamir Khan is keen about roping in Ranbir Kapoor.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor backed out of the project due to other work commitments clashing with the RS Prasanna directorial sports drama, “Salman Khan was pretty keen on doing the Campeones remake. However, there were certain date issues which arose, due to which the actor had to back out of the venture," the source revealed.

With Salman Khan out of the picture, Aamir Khan has reportedly approached Ranbir Kapoor for the same. The source shared, “Ranbir is doing some interesting films. He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire. Given his acting prowess, and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar. Ranbir has heard the narration, and has expressed interest. If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with Champions.”

Speaking of the Campeones, directed by Javier Fresser and released in 2018, Campeones was a comedy-drama film which highlighted the story of a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players as part of his community service. At the time of it’s release, Campeones had become the highest-grossing Spanish language film of 2018 in Spain. Meanwhile, an American remake titled Champions is all set to hit the theatres on March 10 of this year.