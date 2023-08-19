Aamir Khan Makes Rare Appearance, Flaunts His Casual Look at Dil Chahta Hai Producer's Birthday Bash

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash on Friday night to celebrate his birthday. In a rare appearance, actor Aamir Khan also attended the party to mark the producer’s special day. Aamir opted for a casual look, donning a pink button-down over a black t-shirt. He paired this with blue jeans and black shoes.

Aamir stopped to pose for the paparazzi before entering the party. He smiled and flaunted a thumbs-up to the cameras. For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai was Ritesh’s first stint as a Bollywood producer. Ritesh also produced the 2012 film Talaash, starring Aamir as the lead. The two have remained close over the years.

Aamir is known for not attending too many industry parties. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked with Aamir on the film Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed in an episode of Koffee With Karan 7 that the actor usually does his shots and dances to his own Hindi songs at parties.

“When there is a party of 200 people, Aamir wants to run the other way," Kareena said when Aamir also added, “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music."

The actor recently made headlines when his cousin and director Mansoor Khan revealed that filmmaker SS Rajamouli had told Aamir that he “overacted" in Advait Chandan’s directorial venture Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mansoor had told PTI, “Aamir has a great sense of humor. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so then it must be)’."