Aamir Khan Never Accepted Underworld's Party Invites; Producer Mahaveer Jain Makes Big Revelations

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has delivered many blockbuster movies. Recently, film producer Mahaveer Jain, known for movies like Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry, shared an anecdote about Aamir Khan’s principles. According to Jain, during the 90s, when the film industry was under the influence of the underworld, all the stars were expected to attend parties organised by them in the Middle East. However, Aamir Khan bravely refused to comply, even putting his own life at risk.

Recalling those days, Mahveer Jain, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”

The film producer also revealed that during his TV show Satyamev Jayate, Aamir Khan refused to endorse a few brands. He didn’t want his ads to interrupt the serious nature of the show, so he let go of all endorsements for almost three years. Mahaveer Jain added, “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing.”

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Following the film’s release, Aamir said he is taking a break from work and focusing on his personal life for a while. Since his break, he has often been spotted with his children, attending his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party, and was also spotted at a few wedding parties. He recently also made his way to Salman’s house on the eve of Eid and attended his sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party last weekend.