Aamir Khan, On A Break From Acting, Enrolls For 11-Day Meditation Course In Nepal

Aamir Khan announced his intention to take a break from acting in order to spend quality time with his family, following the release of Laal Singh Chaddha last year. As per news agency ANI, he is undergoing a meditation course in Nepal right now. Aamir has embarked on an eleven-day vipassana meditation journey in the country. He travelled to the Vipassana Meditation Centre situated in Budhanilkantha city, approximately 12 kilometres from Kathmandu. It is popular as one of the city’s most prominent meditation centres.

A representative of the Vipashna Center in Nepal revealed to ANI that Aamir Khan has enrolled in an 11-day Vipashna meditation program and has already commenced the session. “Yes, he is here to undergo 11 days Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session," said Rup Jyoti, an official at the meditation centre.

Ever since Aamir has taken a hiatus from acting, he has not revealed any plans for new projects. However, he does make infrequent appearances at film festivals, public events, and parties. Recently, he was spotted at Arpita Khan’s Eid party and at the opening ceremony of the National Conclave Mann Ki Baat @100 in Delhi last month. During the event, the actor was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his creative strategy in interacting with the citizens.

It was during an event in Delhi last November when Aamir discussed the idea of taking a break for himself. He expressed that when he is performing in a film, he becomes so engrossed in the work that it becomes the only thing happening in his life. The actor revealed that he was scheduled to work on a film called Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha, which was an excellent script with a beautiful story and a heartwarming plot. However, he felt the need to take a break to spend time with his family, including his mother, and children. He explained that he desired to encounter life in a different manner and planned to take time off from acting for a year or a year and a half.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump.

