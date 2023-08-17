CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aamir Khan On Bollywood's Pay Disparity: 'Heroines Work Very Hard, But So Do Cameraman...'

Curated By: Kashvi Raj Singh

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 13:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Aamir Khan addresses pay gap in Bollywood. (Image: Wikipedia)

Aamir Khan said that if an actress can fill more seats than him, the market forces will dictate that she is paid more.

Bollywood actors have often acknowledged that there is a significant pay gap in the industry between male and female actors. Most actors have talked about why they think the gap persists and if this disparity exists because of gender discrimination. In an old video that is now going viral on Reddit, actor Aamir Khan can be seen giving a justification for why this gap persists.

In the video, a journalist asks Aamir why Bollywood actresses don’t get paid the same as Bollywood actors. He replied, “See, in films, the fact of the matter is that your fee is connected to your ability to fill the theater. Now, yes, heroines work very hard, but so do cameramen. So do the light boys on set. All of us should be paid equally. Everyone works hard."

The video then cuts to actor Rani Mukerji sitting next to Aamir with a seemingly disdainful expression on her face. The journalist then asks Aamir if he’s comparing a heroine with a light boy. He said, “No, I’m comparing the heroine and the light boy and myself. I’m saying all of us are working hard. I’m working hard, so is a light boy. Why is he paid differently from me?"

“It’s not because he’s a man or a woman. You’re confusing the issue there. The reason why you’re paid differently in cinema is because the market forces understand that you’re able to bring that much money back into a film. So, if I’m paid Rs. 10, it’s because I can bring back that money and more. If Rani can fill in more seats than I can, 101% she will be paid more than me. The market forces would make sure that she gets paid more than I do. So, it’s got nothing to do with your sex as a female or male. It is your ability to pull people in," he added.

The actor was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also made a special appearance in Kajol’s 2022 film Salaam Venky.

first published:August 17, 2023, 13:18 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 13:18 IST