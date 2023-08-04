Aamir Khan On Low Bollywood Turnout At Art Director Nitin Desai's Funeral: 'They Must Have Had A Reason'

Actor Aamir Khan attended the funeral of National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday. He was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who attended the last rites in Karjat. Nitin died by alleged suicide on Wednesday at the age of 57. He had worked on popular films like Lagaan and Devdas. When asked about the low turnout for the funeral, Amir said that everyone must have had their own reasons.

He said, “Shayad kuch log nahi aa paae hoge alag wajah se. I am sure sabke liye unke dil mein unke liye ek bahut hi khaas jagah hai. Unki family ko main dhairya rakhne ko kahuga (Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone’s heart. I would offer my condolences to his family)."

Offering his condolences to Nitin’s family, Amir said, “This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad. We have lost someone who was very talented."

Besides Aamir, directors Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the last rites ceremony. Actors Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave also attended the funeral to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

Madhur Bhandarkar told PTI, “It was very sad. It’s unfortunate that he is not with us. I can’t believe this news. It was shocking. He has always supported all kinds of films, big, small, regional. He elevated things for art directors. He will always be remembered for his great body of work."

The last rites were held at ND Studios in Karjat in Raigad district, in the presence of Nitin’s family and colleagues.

