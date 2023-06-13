Aamir Khan Pulls Son Azad Khan After Latter Tries To Give Paparazzi a Miss, Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan rarely makes an appearance with his son Azad but today it was a different occasion. He was spotted with his son Azad Khan as father and son were seen stepping out in the city in the most comfortable clothes. The video went viral in no time on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Aamir wearing red colour dhoti-style pants paired with a beige colour kurta. He is seen stepping out of the shop with his son Azad. When shutterbugs started screaming for photos he pulled his son close and asked to pose. Azad was wearing a white colour kurta and pajama. He was seen smiling for the camera. As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Aamir’s fashion.”

Watch the video here:

Recently, a video of Aamir went viral in which he was seen enjoying an evening with Kapil Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, and Kiku Sharda. Aamir hosted a house party for Carry ON Jatta 3 team.

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently said he is enjoying spending time with his family right now and will decide to do a film when he is “emotionally ready". Laal Singh Chaddha opened to mixed reviews and poor box office collections, the actor had in November 2022 said he was taking some time off, maybe “a year and a half", to prioritise family over career.

Recently, film producer Mahaveer Jain, known for movies like Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry, shared an anecdote about Aamir Khan’s principles. According to Jain, during the 90s, when the film industry was under the influence of the underworld, all the stars were expected to attend parties organised by them in the Middle East. However, Aamir Khan bravely refused to comply, even putting his own life at risk. He said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”